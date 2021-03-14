Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MGLN, PBCT, PRAH, PTVCA, RNET, SMTX, and TPCO

03/14/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN  to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PBCT and MTB.  PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 MTB shares per PBCT share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRAH to ICLR for $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 ICLR shares for each PRAH share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMTX to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash.

If you are a SMTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-mgln-pbct-prah-ptvca-rnet-smtx-and-tpco-301246873.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
