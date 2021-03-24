Log in
Tribune Publishing Company    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GXGX, PRAH, TPCO, and EGOV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/24/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Celularity Inc. ("Celularity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GXGX will acquire Celularity through a reverse merger that will result in Celularity becoming a publicly listed company. If you own GXGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gxgx/  

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICLR stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $155.62 based upon ICLR's March 23, 2021 closing price of $183.32. If you own PRAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prah//    

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of TPCO common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tyler Technologies Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EGOV common stock that they hold. If you own EGOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/egov/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gxgx-prah-tpco-and-egov-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301255194.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
