Tribune Publishing Company

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
Company 
News

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Tribune Publishing Company - TPCO

02/24/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Tribune Publishing Company (NasdaqGS: TPCO) to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tribune will receive only $17.25 in cash for each share of Tribune that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tpco/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 983 M - -
Net income 2019 -5,07 M - -
Net Debt 2019 70,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,3x
Yield 2019 1,92%
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 114
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,99 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry A. Jimenez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Norman Lavey Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Philip G. Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Y. Crenshaw Independent Director
Richard A. Reck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY24.16%624
NEWS CORPORATION29.99%13 776
INFORMA PLC-2.26%11 755
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED24.16%10 579
SCHIBSTED ASA-3.49%8 944
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-0.06%8 791
