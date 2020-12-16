Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tribune Publishing Company    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tribune Publishing Company Announces Sale of BestReviews LLC to Nexstar Inc. for $160 Million

12/16/2020 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced that after a comprehensive sales process Tribune and BR Holding Company, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of BestReviews LLC to Nexstar Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), for $160 million in cash. BestReviews LLC is owned 60% by Tribune and 40% by its founders, BR Holding Company, Inc.

“We are pleased that through our majority ownership of BestReviews we have created substantial value for the BestReviews business and Tribune Publishing shareholders. While Tribune Publishing will not have an ongoing ownership interest, we look forward to a continuing commercial relationship with BestReviews as a partner in content and commerce,” said Terry Jimenez, CEO of Tribune Publishing Company and Chairman of BestReviews. “This transaction provides a strong return on the investment that Tribune Publishing made less than three years ago and is enabled by a great team at BestReviews and the broader Tribune Publishing network of assets. This cash return strengthens our already robust balance sheet and provides financial and operational flexibility. We intend to provide a clear capital allocation strategy in the near future.”

Under the terms of the transaction, Tribune will receive 60% of the $160 million cash selling price net of transaction fees, subject to a customary working capital adjustment. Tribune will also enter a master services agreement for licensing and revenue sharing related to BestReviews content on Tribune Publishing websites. There will also be a customary transition services agreement to ensure a seamless transition of ownership and operations.

The transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance and customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

About Tribune Publishing Company
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism.  Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant, South Florida's Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, and The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates Tribune Content Agency and TheDailyMeal.com.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio and offer integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Amy Bullis
312.222.2102
abullis@tribpub.com 

Media Contact:
Max Reinsdorf
847.867.6294
mreinsdorf@tribpub.com 

Source: Tribune Publishing


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
04:01pTribune Publishing Company Announces Sale of BestReviews LLC to Nexstar Inc. ..
GL
11/10TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : LA Times to pay $3M to settle journalist discrimination cas..
AQ
11/10TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : LA Times to pay $3M to settle journalist discrimination cas..
AQ
11/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Q3 2020 Tribune Publishing Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (TPCO) TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY Posts Q3 EPS $0.27, vs. Stre..
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (TPCO) TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $188.7M, ..
MT
11/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 437 M 437 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 114
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 11,95 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry A. Jimenez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip G. Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Norman Lavey Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eddy W. Hartenstein Independent Director
Carol Y. Crenshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY-9.19%437
INFORMA PLC-36.34%11 007
NEWS CORPORATION27.93%10 676
SCHIBSTED ASA31.25%8 552
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY55.70%8 376
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED73.69%7 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ