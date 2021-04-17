Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tribune Publishing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tribune Publishing : Swiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Tribune - Bloomberg, NYT

04/17/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has decided to drop out of a group that was bidding for Tribune Publishing Co, the New York Times https://nyti.ms/3mVTnyG and Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3dpvHji reported on Saturday.

The decision was made in recent days after Wyss' associates examined the Tribune's finances as part of a due diligence process, according to the NYT report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.

Wyss had come to believe it would be difficult for him to realize his ambition of transforming The Chicago Tribune, the paper he was most interested in, into a national publication, the New York Times said.

Earlier this month, Tribune Publishing received a $680 million takeover offer from Newslight LLC, a bid that trumped an earlier proposal from hedge fund Alden Global Capital for the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.

Tribune said in a statement on April 5 that its board had determined that the $18.50 per share proposal from Newslight, jointly owned by Choice Hotels International Inc Chairman Stewart Bainum and Wyss, was superior to Alden's bid.

Bainum has also done due diligence on the deal and remains committed to a bid, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a source.

The Bloomberg report added that Bainum is exploring alternative partnerships and financing, and has received inquiries in recent weeks from potential investors.

Tribune Publishing did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
03:48pTRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : Swiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Trib..
RE
04/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : to consider alternative, more lucrative buyout offer
AQ
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : Says Revised Acquisition Proposal From Newslight Expected ..
MT
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : receives $680 mln buyout offer from Newslight
RE
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : receives $680 mln buyout offer from Newslight
RE
04/05TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : Special Committee Determines Revised, Non-Binding Proposal..
PR
04/05MARKET CHATTER : Tribune Publishing Gets Takeover Bid Above Previous Deal With H..
MT
04/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 746 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 865
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 18,37 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry A. Jimenez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Norman Lavey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Controller
Philip G. Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Y. Crenshaw Independent Director
Richard A. Reck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY34.09%679
NEWS CORPORATION48.58%15 418
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-5.00%8 215
REACH PLC52.51%938
NORTH MEDIA A/S43.86%332
REWORLD MEDIA46.06%302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ