Tribune Publishing : Swiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Tribune - Bloomberg, NYT

April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has
decided to drop out of a group that was bidding for Tribune
Publishing Co, the New York Times https://nyti.ms/3mVTnyG
and Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3dpvHji reported on
Saturday.
The decision was made in recent days after Wyss' associates
examined the Tribune's finances as part of a due diligence
process, according to the NYT report, which cited people with
knowledge of the matter.
Wyss had come to believe it would be difficult for him to
realize his ambition of transforming The Chicago Tribune, the
paper he was most interested in, into a national publication,
the New York Times said.
Earlier this month, Tribune Publishing received a $680
million takeover offer from Newslight LLC, a bid that trumped an
earlier proposal from hedge fund Alden Global Capital for the
owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.
Tribune said in a statement on April 5 that its board had
determined that the $18.50 per share proposal from Newslight,
jointly owned by Choice Hotels International Inc Chairman
Stewart Bainum and Wyss, was superior to Alden's bid.
Bainum has also done due diligence on the deal and remains
committed to a bid, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a
source.
The Bloomberg report added that Bainum is exploring
alternative partnerships and financing, and has received
inquiries in recent weeks from potential investors.
Tribune Publishing did not respond to a request for comment
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)