Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tribune Publishing Company    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tribune Publishing : board backs Alden Global's bid despite higher offer

03/24/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 24 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co's board has decided to stick with a buyout bid from its largest shareholder Alden Global despite getting a higher offer from hotel tycoon Stewart Bainum after the hedge fund said it would not support an alternative deal.

Tribune, the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its board recommended shareholders vote in favor of the $17.25 per share bid from Alden. (https://bit.ly/3spJ0FC)

The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a 32% stake in Tribune, had made it "clear it would not support an alternative transaction," Tribune said, prompting the company to reject a rival offer from Bainum, the chair of Choice Hotels.

Bainum earlier this month offered $18.50 per Tribune share.

Shares of the publishing company, which saw a decline in revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were trading 3.6% higher at $17.69 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.37% 105.25 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY 1.41% 17.3 Delayed Quote.24.53%
All news about TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds GXGX, PRAH, TPCO, and EGOV Shareholders..
PR
03:19pTRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : board backs Alden Global's bid despite higher offer
RE
03/14LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MGLN, PBCT, PRAH, PTV..
PR
03/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds HMSY, MIK, PRAH, and TPCO Shareholders ..
PR
03/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : Earnings Flash (TPCO) TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY Posts Q4 ..
MT
03/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : Earnings Flash (TPCO) TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY Reports Q..
MT
03/04TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
03/04Tribune Publishing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
GL
02/24TRIBUNE PUBLISHING INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 746 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 865
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,06 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry A. Jimenez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Norman Lavey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Controller
Philip G. Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Y. Crenshaw Independent Director
Richard A. Reck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY24.53%636
NEWS CORPORATION45.30%15 153
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.15%8 385
REACH PLC49.72%921
NORTH MEDIA A/S27.19%281
REWORLD MEDIA41.64%230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ