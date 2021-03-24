Tribune Publishing : board backs Alden Global's bid despite higher offer

March 24 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co's board
has decided to stick with a buyout bid from its largest
shareholder Alden Global despite getting a higher offer from
hotel tycoon Stewart Bainum after the hedge fund said it would
not support an alternative deal.
Tribune, the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York
Daily News, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its
board recommended shareholders vote in favor of the $17.25 per
share bid from Alden. (https://bit.ly/3spJ0FC)
The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a 32% stake in
Tribune, had made it "clear it would not support an alternative
transaction," Tribune said, prompting the company to reject a
rival offer from Bainum, the chair of Choice Hotels.
Bainum earlier this month offered $18.50 per Tribune share.
Shares of the publishing company, which saw a decline in
revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were trading
3.6% higher at $17.69 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)