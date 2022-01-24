Tribune Resources : EKJV Exploration Report December 2021 Quarter

For personal use only

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Exploration activity in FY22 Q2 across the East Kundana Joint Venture primarily focused on the Pode and Nugget prospects. Exploration being defined by Drill Targeting or Resource Targeting designations (Table 1).

Project Prospect Tenement RAB/AC RAB/AC RC RC DD Metres DD ME Metres Samples Metres Samples Samples Samples EKJV Nugget M16/309 1,923 673 EKJV Pode M16/309 841 152 Total 2,763 825

Table 1: EKJV exploration activity for FY22 Q2. Drilled metres includes incomplete drillholes.

2 EXPLORATION ACTIVITY

2.1 Rubicon-Hornet-Pegasus (RT/DT)

A total of 15 diamond drill holes for 2,763 metres were completed between 1st October 2021 and 31st December 2021 (see Table 2). Underground exploration drilling focused on Pode and Nugget prospects.

Underground drilling targeting the down-dip extension of Nugget was conducted from the Rubicon 5870 SP (see Figure 1). Drilling to target Pode lower extents was conducted from Pegasus 5901 ACC (see Figure 2).

Hole ID Depth (m) East (MGA) North (MGA) RL (MGA) Hole Type Dip Azimuth (MGA) NUGRT21099 264 333191 6597612 -24 DD -56 335 NUGRT21100 219.11 333191 6597612 -24 DD -69 348 NUGRT21110 182.75 333377 6597475 -128 DD 40 190 NUGRT21111 140.62 333376 6597475 -128 DD 36 212 NUGRT21112 227.51 333377 6597474 -129 DD 26 184 NUGRT21113 179.39 333376 6597474 -130 DD 22 205 NUGRT21114 212.6 333376 6597474 -131 DD 6 199 NUGRT21115 129 333374 6597478 -128 DD 64 258 NUGRT21116 126.01 333374 6597478 -128 DD 53 232 NUGRT21117 110.55 333373 6597478 -129 DD 44 262 NUGRT21118 131.61 333373 6597477 -130 DD 24 225 PODRT21184 206.9 332997 6598078 -98 DD -5 248 PODRT21185 210.46 332996 6598078 -98 DD -8 255 PODRT21186 234.41 332996 6598080 -98 DD -6 265 PODRT21191 189 333160 6597892 144 DD -67 306

Table 2: Drilling physicals for the in-mine exploration at Hornet-Rubicon-Pegasus project during Q2 FY22. Completed drillholes

only.