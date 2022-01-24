Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tribune Resources : EKJV Exploration Report December 2021 Quarter

01/24/2022
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 January 2022

For personal use only

ASX:TBR

Board of Directors

Mr Otakar Demis

Chairman & Joint Company

Secretary

Mr Anton Billis

MranagingGordonDirSklenkactor

Non-Executive Director

Mr Stephen Buckley

Company Secretary

EKJV Exploration Report

December 2021 Quarter

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX c de: TBR) has pleasure in providing the

Quarterly EKJV Exploration Report.

The EKJV is located 25km west north west of Kalgoorlie and 47km north

east of Coolgardie. The EKJV is between Rand (12.25%), Tribune Resources

Ltd (36.75%) and Evolution Mining Limited (51%).

This report has been released with the approval of the Board of Tribune

Resources Limited.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Buckley

Joint Company Secretary

E: stephen.buckley@tribune.com.au

Ph: + 61 8 9474 2113

ForPeterMediaKlingerand Broker Enquiries

Cannings Purple

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

Ph: + 61 411 251 540

T:Suite+61G1,8 947449 Melville2113 |ParadeF: +61South8 9367Perth9386WA 6151

E: tribune@tribune.com.au | W: www.tribune.com.au

For personal use only

EAST KUNDANA JOINT VENTURE

2022 Quarter 2

EKJV Exploration Report

December, 2021

For distribution to JV Partners:

  • Evolution Mining Limited
  • Tribune Resources Limited
  • Rand Mining Limited

For personal use only

CONTENTS

1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY..................................................................................................................

3

2

EXPLORATION ACTIVITY ..............................................................................................................

3

2.1

Rubicon-Hornet-Pegasus (RT/DT) ..............................................................................................

3

3

EXPLORATION RESULTS ................................................................................................................

5

3.1

Rubicon ........................................................................................................................................

5

3.2

Hornet ...........................................................................................................................................

5

3.3

Pegasus ........................................................................................................................................

6

3.4

Pode .............................................................................................................................................

7

3.5

Hera ..............................................................................................................................................

8

3.6

Nugget .........................................................................................................................................

9

3.7

Startrek........................................................................................................................................

11

6

Future Work ................................................................................................................................

13

6.1

In-mine Exploration ...................................................................................................................

13

7

APPENDIX 1 ................................................................................................................................

14

TABLES AND FIGURES

Table 1: EKJV exploration activity for FY22 Q2. Drilled metres includes incomplete drillholes. ...

3

Table 2: Drilling physicals for the in-mine exploration at Hornet-Rubicon-Pegasus project during

Q2 FY22. Completed drillholes only. ...................................................................................................

3

Table 3: Summary of significant assays results returned for Rubicon drilling during Q2 FY22.......

5

Table 4: Summary of significant assays results returned for Hornet drilling during Q2 FY22. ........

5

Table 5: Summary of significant assays results returned for Pegasus drilling during Q2 FY22.......

6

Table 6: Summary of significant assays results returned for Pode during Q2 FY22........................

8

Table 7: Summary of significant assays results returned for Hera during Q2 FY22.Error! Bookmark

not defined.

Table 8: Summary of significant assays results returned for Nugget drilling during Q2 FY22......

10

Table 9: Summary of significant assays results returned for Startrek during Q2 FY22. .................

12

Figure 1: East-west section of Nugget drilling undertaken during Q2. ...........................................

4

FY22 Figure 2: East-west section of Pode drilling undertaken during Q2 FY22..............................

4

Figure 3: East-west section of significant results received for Rubicon drilling during Q2 FY22.

. 5

Figure 4: East-west section of significant results received for Hornet hanging-wall drilling during

Q2 FY22...................................................................................................................................................

6

Figure 5: East-west section of significant results received for the Pegasus (Bell and K2E) drilling

during Q2 FY22. .....................................................................................................................................

7

Figure 6: East-west section of significant results received for Pode drilling during Q2 FY22.........

8

Figure 7: East-west section of significant results received for Hera drilling during Q2 FY22..........

9

Figure 8: East-west section of significant results received for drilling conducted from Nugget

5975 DD during Q2 FY22. ....................................................................................................................

11

Figure 9: East-west section of significant results received for Startrek drilling during Q2 FY22...

12

EKJV Quarterly Report - FY22 Q2

Page 2

For personal use only

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Exploration activity in FY22 Q2 across the East Kundana Joint Venture primarily focused on the Pode and Nugget prospects. Exploration being defined by Drill Targeting or Resource Targeting designations (Table 1).

Project

Prospect

Tenement

RAB/AC

RAB/AC

RC

RC

DD Metres

DD

ME

Metres

Samples

Metres

Samples

Samples

Samples

EKJV

Nugget

M16/309

1,923

673

EKJV

Pode

M16/309

841

152

Total

2,763

825

Table 1: EKJV exploration activity for FY22 Q2. Drilled metres includes incomplete drillholes.

2 EXPLORATION ACTIVITY

2.1 Rubicon-Hornet-Pegasus (RT/DT)

A total of 15 diamond drill holes for 2,763 metres were completed between 1st October 2021 and 31st December 2021 (see Table 2). Underground exploration drilling focused on Pode and Nugget prospects.

Underground drilling targeting the down-dip extension of Nugget was conducted from the Rubicon 5870 SP (see Figure 1). Drilling to target Pode lower extents was conducted from Pegasus 5901 ACC (see Figure 2).

Hole ID

Depth (m)

East (MGA)

North (MGA)

RL (MGA)

Hole Type

Dip

Azimuth (MGA)

NUGRT21099

264

333191

6597612

-24

DD

-56

335

NUGRT21100

219.11

333191

6597612

-24

DD

-69

348

NUGRT21110

182.75

333377

6597475

-128

DD

40

190

NUGRT21111

140.62

333376

6597475

-128

DD

36

212

NUGRT21112

227.51

333377

6597474

-129

DD

26

184

NUGRT21113

179.39

333376

6597474

-130

DD

22

205

NUGRT21114

212.6

333376

6597474

-131

DD

6

199

NUGRT21115

129

333374

6597478

-128

DD

64

258

NUGRT21116

126.01

333374

6597478

-128

DD

53

232

NUGRT21117

110.55

333373

6597478

-129

DD

44

262

NUGRT21118

131.61

333373

6597477

-130

DD

24

225

PODRT21184

206.9

332997

6598078

-98

DD

-5

248

PODRT21185

210.46

332996

6598078

-98

DD

-8

255

PODRT21186

234.41

332996

6598080

-98

DD

-6

265

PODRT21191

189

333160

6597892

144

DD

-67

306

Table 2: Drilling physicals for the in-mine exploration at Hornet-Rubicon-Pegasus project during Q2 FY22. Completed drillholes

only.

EKJV Quarterly Report - FY22 Q2

Page 3

For personal use only

Figure 1: East-west section of Nugget drilling undertaken during Q2.

FY22 Figure 2: East-west section of Pode drilling undertaken during Q2 FY22

EKJV Quarterly Report - FY22 Q2

Page 4

