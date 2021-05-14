Log in
Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting Results

05/14/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces the final results from its 2021 annual and special meeting held on May 13, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The following six nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Thomas M Alford129,721,23594.43%7,657,9365.57%
Bradley P.D. Fedora133,212,27096.97%4,166,9013.03%
Trudy M. Curran109,197,46679.49%28,181,70520.51%
Michael J. McNulty132,259,95296.27%5,119,2193.73%
Michael B. Rapps130,847,48795.25%6,531,6844.75%
Deborah S. Stein109,159,89679.46%28,219,27520.54%

 

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 112,000,186 Trican Shares representing 79.03% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican's approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 104,705,636 Trican Shares representing 76.22% of the Trican Shares Voted. A vote to confirm and approve Trican's Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 109,067,895 Trican Shares representing 79.39% of the Trican Shares Voted.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora
President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: investors@trican.ca

Phone: (403) 266-0202
Fax: (403) 237-7716
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84031


© Newsfilecorp 2021
