TRICIDA, INC.

TRICIDA, INC.

(TCDA)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tricida, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/08/2021 | 01:32pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tricida, Inc. (“Tricida” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TCDA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tricida’s NDA submission for veverimer was materially deficient as submitted to the FDA. The Company’s failure to produce a sufficient NDA for veverimer was likely to result in the FDA not accepting the application. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tricida, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -267 M - -
Net cash 2020 43,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends TRICIDA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Geoffrey M. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Parsell Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA, INC.8.79%385
LONZA GROUP AG2.53%48 997
MODERNA, INC.10.17%45 542
CELLTRION, INC.-1.53%44 579
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.96%36 056
SEAGEN INC.0.70%31 903
