Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tricida, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCDA

TRICIDA, INC.

(TCDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRICIDIA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tricida, Inc. - TCDA

04/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tricida, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCDA).

On July 15, 2020, the Company disclosed that it received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its ongoing review of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101) wherein “the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Then, on October 29, 2020, the Company announced an update on its End-of-Review Type A meeting with the FDA regarding the veverimer NDA, and “now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer's effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the VALOR-CKD trial for approval under the Accelerated Approval Program and that the FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tricida’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tricida shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tcda/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TRICIDA, INC.
04/16TRICIDIA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
04/08TRICIDA  : to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
04/08Tricida to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
04/05TRICIDA  : Announces Multiple Data Presentations to Be Given at the Virtual Nati..
AQ
04/01TRICIDA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16TRICIDA, INC.  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08TCDA FILING DEADLINE TODAY : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
PR
03/08DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
PR
03/05TRICIDA  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadlin..
BU
03/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart TRICIDA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tricida, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICIDA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Spread / Highest target 327%
Spread / Average Target 228%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey M. Parker Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Parsell Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA, INC.-33.62%235
MODERNA, INC.53.03%64 032
LONZA GROUP AG-1.16%45 285
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.31%41 063
CELLTRION, INC.-14.21%37 856
SEAGEN INC.-16.92%27 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ