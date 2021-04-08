Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tricida, Inc.    TCDA

TRICIDA, INC.

(TCDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tricida to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/08/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET. Tricida will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows progression of CKD in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis, a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.tricida.com.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon, IRC
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TRICIDA, INC.
12:15pTRICIDA  : to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
12:15pTricida to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
04/05TRICIDA  : Announces Multiple Data Presentations to Be Given at the Virtual Nati..
AQ
04/01TRICIDA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16TRICIDA, INC.  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08TCDA FILING DEADLINE TODAY : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
PR
03/08DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
PR
03/05TRICIDA  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadlin..
BU
03/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
03/03DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 257 M 257 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart TRICIDA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tricida, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICIDA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 5,11 $
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 200%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey M. Parker Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Parsell Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA, INC.-27.52%257
MODERNA, INC.25.84%52 657
LONZA GROUP AG-5.87%42 882
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.52%38 660
CELLTRION, INC.-14.76%37 381
SEAGEN INC.-17.42%26 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ