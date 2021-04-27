Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tricida, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCDA

TRICIDA, INC.

(TCDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tricida to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021

04/27/2021 | 11:33am EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call Information

Tricida will host its First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call

Thursday, May 6, 2021

4:30 pm Eastern Time  
 
 Webcast:

Dial-In:

International:

Conference ID:
IR.Tricida.com

(877) 377-5478

(629) 228-0740

9047649		 

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:
Jackie Cossmon
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 4,77 $
Spread / Highest target 319%
Spread / Average Target 221%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey M. Parker Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Parsell Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA, INC.-32.34%240
MODERNA, INC.70.01%71 137
LONZA GROUP AG-2.14%45 204
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.28%44 738
CELLTRION, INC.-20.61%35 005
SEAGEN INC.-15.79%26 739
