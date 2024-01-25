TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). In addition, the Company has five capital trusts, which are all wholly owned trust subsidiaries formed for the purpose of issuing trust preferred securities (Trust Preferred Securities) and lending the proceeds to the Company. The Bank provides personal, small business and commercial financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of treasury management services and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes at some branches. Brokerage services are provided at the Bank's offices by Tri Counties Wealth Management Advisors. The Bank offers a variety of banking and financial services to both personal, small business and commercial customers.

Sector Banks