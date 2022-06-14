Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TriCo Bancshares
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBK   US8960951064

TRICO BANCSHARES

(TCBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
43.49 USD   +0.10%
11:31aTri Counties Bank and Community Foundation of the North State Grant More Than $100,000 in Scholarships for High School Seniors
BU
06/09TRICO BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24TRICO BANCSHARES / : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri Counties Bank and Community Foundation of the North State Grant More Than $100,000 in Scholarships for High School Seniors

06/14/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tri Counties Bank, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North State, issued more than $100,000 in scholarships this May to graduating high school seniors throughout California. The scholarships ranged between $1,000 to $2,500 each and were awarded to 55 students from 44 high schools in 21 counties.

Tri Counties Bank provides two scholarship opportunities: an income-based scholarship for students whose families have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,846 or less, and a merit-based scholarship for students with a Weighted Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Over 90 percent of scholarship funds were awarded to low-to-moderate income students. Scholarship funds were sent directly to the students’ chosen accredited college, university or trade school to assist with education expenses.

“A key element of fulfilling the Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “Of the 500 applications submitted, the 55 students awarded demonstrated outstanding achievement in academics, public service or business entrepreneurship. We are proud to assist with their goal of higher education.”

Students can apply for the 2023 scholarship application cycle starting on November 1, 2022 at https://www.tcbk.com/about/community/scholarship-assistance. For more information about the scholarship program, contact Nikki Espinosa at the Community Foundation of the North State at (530) 244-1219.

Students were awards scholarships in the following counties: Butte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Trinity, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba.

About Tri Counties Bank
Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of over $10 billion and more than 45 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced online and mobile banking. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRICO BANCSHARES
11:31aTri Counties Bank and Community Foundation of the North State Grant More Than $100,000 ..
BU
06/09TRICO BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24TRICO BANCSHARES / : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (fo..
AQ
05/20TRICO BANCSHARES : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
05/20TRICO BANCSHARES / : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/20TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 24, 2022
CI
05/17Piper Sandler Adjusts TriCo Bancshares' Price Target to $52 From $49, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
05/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Stephens Upgrades TriCo Bancshares to Overweight From Equalweight, Lifts Price Target t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRICO BANCSHARES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 461 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TRICO BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
TriCo Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICO BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,44 $
Average target price 48,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter G. Wiese Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John S. Fleshood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald J. Amaral Independent Director
John S. A. Hasbrook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRICO BANCSHARES1.37%1 461
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%153 232
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.03%69 758
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%61 379
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.4.52%61 207
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.52%49 423