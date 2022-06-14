Tri Counties Bank and Community Foundation of the North State Grant More Than $100,000 in Scholarships for High School Seniors

Tri Counties Bank, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North State, issued more than $100,000 in scholarships this May to graduating high school seniors throughout California. The scholarships ranged between $1,000 to $2,500 each and were awarded to 55 students from 44 high schools in 21 counties.

Tri Counties Bank provides two scholarship opportunities: an income-based scholarship for students whose families have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,846 or less, and a merit-based scholarship for students with a Weighted Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Over 90 percent of scholarship funds were awarded to low-to-moderate income students. Scholarship funds were sent directly to the students’ chosen accredited college, university or trade school to assist with education expenses.

“A key element of fulfilling the Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “Of the 500 applications submitted, the 55 students awarded demonstrated outstanding achievement in academics, public service or business entrepreneurship. We are proud to assist with their goal of higher education.”

Students can apply for the 2023 scholarship application cycle starting on November 1, 2022 at https://www.tcbk.com/about/community/scholarship-assistance. For more information about the scholarship program, contact Nikki Espinosa at the Community Foundation of the North State at (530) 244-1219.

Students were awards scholarships in the following counties: Butte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Trinity, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of over $10 billion and more than 45 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced online and mobile banking. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005086/en/