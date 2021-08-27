Log in
Summary

TriCo Bancshares : Announces Cash Dividend

08/27/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Peter G. Wiese

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Executive Vice President & CFO

(530) 898-0300

TRICO BANCSHARES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Chico, CA - (August 27, 2021) - The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 (twenty-five cents) per share on its common stock, no par value on August 26, 2021. The dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to holders of record on September 10, 2021.

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the- clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.comto learn more.

Disclaimer

TriCo Bancshares published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 337 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 022
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter G. Wiese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John S. Fleshood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald J. Amaral Independent Director
Craig S. Compton Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRICO BANCSHARES10.88%1 142
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%154 076
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.89%69 451
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.76%58 458
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.84%55 984
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.91%55 266