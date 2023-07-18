Contact:

Megan Sheehan, AVP, Community Engagement Manager megansheehan@tcbk.com

(530) 332-2330

Tri Counties Bank and United Way of Northern California Launch NorCal Disaster Fund

CHICO, CA - July 18, 2023 - In partnership with United Way of Northern California (UWNC), Tri Counties Bank has launched the NorCal Disaster Fund, with an initial contribution of $10,000.

United Way and Tri Counties Bank hope to raise $3 million to assist communities affected by disasters in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity Counties.

"We are proud to partner with United Way to support individuals affected by natural disasters in Northern California," said Richard Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "Natural disasters no longer have a season. We must plan year-round to ensure that we can best support our communities."

Since 2018, CalFire has responded to 2,568,184 incidents that include fires, floods, earthquakes, hazardous spills, medical aids, and other emergency incidents. Additionally, a 2021 study performed by CoreLogic, a property information and analytics provider, found that 1 in 10 households are affected by natural disasters each year. Natural disasters cause upwards of $145 billion in losses.

While United Way supports those affected by disasters, such as earthquakes, flooding, landslides, volcanoes, heatwaves, power outages, and lightning storms, fires have recently dominated as the main natural disaster in California.

"Most don't realize that we are still supporting Camp Fire victims from 2018," said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO, United Way of Northern California. "In 2022, United Way spent nearly $3 million on disaster relief, helping hundreds of households affected by numerous wildfires that have occurred over the past few years. Partners like Tri Counties Bank are important to us because they allow us to deliver crucial aid to those in need, and in a timely fashion."

Tri Counties Bank encourages donations to the NorCal Disaster Fund at any Tri Counties Bank branch or

online athttps://www.norcalunitedway.org/norcaldisasterfund.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund's BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.