Tricom Fruit Products Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was INR 0.513 million compared to INR 0.277 million a year ago.
Tricom Fruit Products Limited
Equities
TRICOMFRU
INE843F01014
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.74 INR
|+4.82%
|+25.18%
|+11.54%
|12:18pm
|Tricom Fruit Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|CI
|May. 30
|Tricom Fruit Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
- Stock Market
- Equities
- TRICOMFRU Stock
- News Tricom Fruit Products Limited
- Tricom Fruit Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024