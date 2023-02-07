Advanced search
    TCN   CA89612W1023

TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.

(TCN)
02/07/2023
11.88 CAD   +2.68%
Tricon Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
2022TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022RBC Trims Price Target on Tricon Residential to $10 From $11, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Tricon Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

02/07/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The call will take place on Thursday, March 2nd at 11 a.m. ET.

Tricon’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on the Company’s website, on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also release supplementary information which will be available on the Tricon Residential Investor Relations website at www.triconresidential.com.

To access the call, please dial (888) 550-5422 or (646) 960-0676 (Conference ID #3699415). The conference call will be available via webcast on the Tricon Residential Investor Relations website at www.triconresidential.com. A replay of the call will be available from 3pm ET on March 2nd, 2023, until midnight ET, on April 2nd, 2023. To access the replay, call (800) 770- 2030 or (647) 362- 9199, followed by Conference ID #3699415.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of more than 36,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and Canada through our technology-enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 676 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 1 090 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2022 4 902 M 3 647 M 3 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,46x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 3 160 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11,57 CAD
Average target price 14,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Berman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Francis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Berman Executive Chairman
Reshma Block Head-Technology & Innovation
Jayashri Raghunathan Senior Vice President-Finance Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.10.82%2 351
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.52%28 209
VONOVIA SE21.57%22 874
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE14.01%9 661
VINHOMES-2.50%8 890
VINGROUP2.23%8 847