Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 22, 2022 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated May 10, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % David Berman 215,211,317 98.86 % 2,483,559 1.14 % J. Michael Knowlton 215,383,973 98.94 % 2,310,902 1.06 % Peter D. Sacks 213,131,949 97.90 % 4,562,926 2.10 % Siân M. Matthews 211,083,715 96.96 % 6,611,160 3.04 % Ira Gluskin 217,530,618 99.93 % 164,257 0.07 % Camille Douglas 217,577,413 99.95 % 117,462 0.05 % Frank Cohen 216,149,341 99.29 % 1,545,535 0.71 % Renee L. Glover 217,624,757 99.97 % 70,118 0.03 % Gary Berman 217,050,387 99.70 % 644,488 0.30 % Geoff Matus 216,719,992 99.55 % 974,883 0.45 %

In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon’s auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon’s shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.90% and 95.02%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 39,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005963/en/