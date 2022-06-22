Log in
    TCN   CA89612W1023

TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.

(TCN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
12.38 CAD   -3.13%
05:02pTricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
BU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Tricon Residential Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09:45aTRICON RESIDENTIAL : 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

06/22/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 22, 2022 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated May 10, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

David Berman

215,211,317

98.86

%

2,483,559

1.14

%

J. Michael Knowlton

215,383,973

98.94

%

2,310,902

1.06

%

Peter D. Sacks

213,131,949

97.90

%

4,562,926

2.10

%

Siân M. Matthews

211,083,715

96.96

%

6,611,160

3.04

%

Ira Gluskin

217,530,618

99.93

%

164,257

0.07

%

Camille Douglas

217,577,413

99.95

%

117,462

0.05

%

Frank Cohen

216,149,341

99.29

%

1,545,535

0.71

%

Renee L. Glover

217,624,757

99.97

%

70,118

0.03

%

Gary Berman

217,050,387

99.70

%

644,488

0.30

%

Geoff Matus

216,719,992

99.55

%

974,883

0.45

%

In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon’s auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon’s shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.90% and 95.02%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 39,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.


© Business Wire 2022
