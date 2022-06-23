Log in
Tricon Residential : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

06/23/2022 | 12:25am EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
The following matters were voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Full details of these matters are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2022 (the "Circular"), which is available under Tricon's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The board of directors of Tricon recommended that shareholders vote FOR:
•the election as director of each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular;
•the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Tricon and the authorization to fix their remuneration; and
•the approval of a resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan.

1.Election of Directors
Each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected to serve as a director of Tricon until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her resignation or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
- 2 -
Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
David Berman 215,211,317 98.86% 2,483,559 1.14%
J. Michael Knowlton 215,383,973 98.94% 2,310,902 1.06%
Peter D. Sacks 213,131,949 97.90% 4,562,926 2.10%
Siân M. Matthews 211,083,715 96.96% 6,611,160 3.04%
Ira Gluskin 217,530,618 99.93% 164,257 0.07%
Camille Douglas 217,577,413 99.95% 117,462 0.05%
Frank Cohen 216,149,341 99.29% 1,545,535 0.71%
Renee L. Glover 217,624,757 99.97% 70,118 0.03%
Gary Berman 217,050,387 99.70% 644,488 0.30%
Geoff Matus 216,719,992 99.55% 974,883 0.45%

2.Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of Tricon and the board of directors of Tricon was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
219,168,127 99.90% 226,887 0.10%

3.Resolution to Continue, Amend and Restate Tricon's Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution approving the continuation, amendment and restatement of Tricon's shareholder rights plan, as set out in the Circular, was approved. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
Votes For Votes Against
Number % Number %
206,852,305 95.02% 10,842,569 4.98%

- 3 -
DATED this 22nd day of June, 2022.
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Per: "David Veneziano"
Name: David Veneziano
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Tricon Residential Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 04:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
