Tricon Residential : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
The following matters were voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Full details of these matters are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2022 (the "Circular"), which is available under Tricon's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The board of directors of Tricon recommended that shareholders vote FOR:
•the election as director of each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular;
•the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Tricon and the authorization to fix their remuneration; and
•the approval of a resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan.
1.Election of Directors
Each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected to serve as a director of Tricon until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her resignation or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
David Berman
215,211,317
98.86%
2,483,559
1.14%
J. Michael Knowlton
215,383,973
98.94%
2,310,902
1.06%
Peter D. Sacks
213,131,949
97.90%
4,562,926
2.10%
Siân M. Matthews
211,083,715
96.96%
6,611,160
3.04%
Ira Gluskin
217,530,618
99.93%
164,257
0.07%
Camille Douglas
217,577,413
99.95%
117,462
0.05%
Frank Cohen
216,149,341
99.29%
1,545,535
0.71%
Renee L. Glover
217,624,757
99.97%
70,118
0.03%
Gary Berman
217,050,387
99.70%
644,488
0.30%
Geoff Matus
216,719,992
99.55%
974,883
0.45%
2.Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of Tricon and the board of directors of Tricon was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
219,168,127
99.90%
226,887
0.10%
3.Resolution to Continue, Amend and Restate Tricon's Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution approving the continuation, amendment and restatement of Tricon's shareholder rights plan, as set out in the Circular, was approved. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
%
Number
%
206,852,305
95.02%
10,842,569
4.98%
DATED this 22nd day of June, 2022.
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Per:
"David Veneziano"
Name: David Veneziano
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
