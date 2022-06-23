Tricon Residential : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

The following matters were voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Full details of these matters are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2022 (the "Circular"), which is available under Tricon's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The board of directors of Tricon recommended that shareholders vote FOR:

•the election as director of each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular;

•the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Tricon and the authorization to fix their remuneration; and

•the approval of a resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan.





1.Election of Directors

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected to serve as a director of Tricon until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her resignation or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:

- 2 -

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % David Berman 215,211,317 98.86% 2,483,559 1.14% J. Michael Knowlton 215,383,973 98.94% 2,310,902 1.06% Peter D. Sacks 213,131,949 97.90% 4,562,926 2.10% Siân M. Matthews 211,083,715 96.96% 6,611,160 3.04% Ira Gluskin 217,530,618 99.93% 164,257 0.07% Camille Douglas 217,577,413 99.95% 117,462 0.05% Frank Cohen 216,149,341 99.29% 1,545,535 0.71% Renee L. Glover 217,624,757 99.97% 70,118 0.03% Gary Berman 217,050,387 99.70% 644,488 0.30% Geoff Matus 216,719,992 99.55% 974,883 0.45%





2.Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of Tricon and the board of directors of Tricon was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % 219,168,127 99.90% 226,887 0.10%





3.Resolution to Continue, Amend and Restate Tricon's Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution approving the continuation, amendment and restatement of Tricon's shareholder rights plan, as set out in the Circular, was approved. The outcome of the vote (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) was as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 206,852,305 95.02% 10,842,569 4.98%





- 3 -

DATED this 22nd day of June, 2022.

TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.

Per: "David Veneziano" Name: David Veneziano Title: Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary



