Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Tricon Residential Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCN   CA89612W1023

TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.

(TCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tricon Residential : to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference - Form 6-K

03/03/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tricon to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 3, 2022--Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (NYSE: TCN; TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that Gary Berman, President & CEO will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 3:30pm Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://triconresidential.com under "News and Events". A replay of the webcast will be available through April 7, 2022.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.



Contacts

Investors
Wissam Francis
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 416-323-2484
Email: wfrancis@triconresidential.com

Wojtek Nowak
Managing Director, Capital Markets
Tel: 416-925-2409
Email: wnowak@triconresidential.com

Media
Tara Tucker
Vice President, Communications
Tel: 416-925-4041
Email: ttuccker@triconresidential.com

Disclaimer

Tricon Residential Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
05:30pTRICON RESIDENTIAL : to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference - Form 6-K
PU
05:02pTricon to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference
BU
06:11aTRICON RESIDENTIAL : Completes Breakout Year with Strong Q4 2021 Financial Results and Ope..
PU
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
04:46aTricon Residential Q4 Adjusted Funds From Operations Decline; Issues 2022 Outlook
MT
03/02Tricon Residential Inc. Declares A Quarterly Dividend, Payable on or After April 15, 20..
CI
03/02Tricon Residential Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/02Tricon Completes Breakout Year with Strong Q4 2021 Financial Results and Operating Metr..
BU
02/08RBC Lifts Price Target on Tricon Residential to $17 From $16, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
01/31TRICON RESIDENTIAL : Announces Date for Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 584 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 217 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2022 4 525 M 3 569 M 3 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 4 985 M 3 932 M 3 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Tricon Residential Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,30 CAD
Average target price 20,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Berman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Francis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Berman Executive Chairman
Reshma Block Head-Technology & Innovation
Jayashri Raghunathan Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.-5.48%3 930
VONOVIA SE-3.20%40 445
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.37%34 236
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.00%16 445
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.88%14 746
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.93%12 792