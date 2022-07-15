Log in
    TPII   US8958171048

TRID PRO

(TPII)
07/15 Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.0135 USD   -15.09%
07/15TRID PRO : Notification of Late Filing
PU
06/29TRID PRO : Triad Pro Innovators Enters into a Sales MOU to Provide Frontier Power Products 200 Patent Pending Electrical Storage Cells
PU
05/31TRID PRO : Notification of Late Filing
PU
TRID PRO : Notification of Late Filing

07/15/2022 | 07:04pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: May 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

6959 Speedway Blvd., Ste. W101

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Could not complete accounting timely without incurring excessive expense

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

July 20,2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: July 15, 2022

Date: July 15, 2022

Signature: /s/ Murray Goldenberg

Signature: /s/ Murray

Goldenberg

Name: Murray Goldenberg

Name: Murray Goldenberg

Title: President

Title: President/Director

Disclaimer

Triad Pro Innovators Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 23:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
