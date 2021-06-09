Trident Acquisitions : Lottery.com and WinTogether Announce Launch of Clean Oceans Campaign, a Charitable Sweepstakes Aimed at Eliminating Ocean Plastics (Form 8-K)

Lottery.com and WinTogether Announce Launch of Clean Oceans Campaign, a Charitable Sweepstakes Aimed at Eliminating Ocean Plastics

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinTogether, a charitable sweepstakes platform powered by Lottery.com, yesterday announced the launch of its most recent philanthropic campaign, the Clean Oceans Campaign, aimed at ridding the oceans of ghost nets and toxic plastics. The WinTogether campaign will benefit the work of the Ocean Voyages Institute ('OVI'), currently the world's leading organization in removing mid-ocean plastics. Bolstered by the donations brought in through the WinTogether campaign, OVI intends to lead one of the largest ocean plastics clean-up efforts of its kind in history.

WinTogether seeks to support organizations positively impacting the world, including Dollar Donation Club, the grassroots movement and catalyst of the Clean Oceans Campaign. WinTogether hopes to remove more than 1 million pounds of ocean plastics, a world record, from the notorious Great Pacific Garbage Patch through their partnership with OVI.

The WinTogether charity sweepstakes will offer weekly prizes to participants, including a $50,000 cash prize to the Grand Prize winner, sponsored by Lottery.com. The campaign will kick off Monday, June 14, and end on August 31, 2021. Campaign promotions will be led by WinTogether media affiliates, including Gannett Media, iHeart Radio, and others.

'We could not be more excited to announce the launch of the Clean Oceans campaign following World Oceans Day,' said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of WinTogether and Lottery.com. 'We believe that keeping our oceans clean is of paramount importance, and we've found the best partner for the cause in Ocean Voyages Institute. Thank you to FINTECH.TV for allowing me to make this announcement in our interview on the NYSE floor.'

Mary Crowley, Founder and Executive Director of Ocean Voyages Institute, emphasized the importance of having all hands on deck to support OVI's efforts. 'We're grateful to have the support of WinTogether and like-minded people and organizations from around the world supporting the urgent needs of ocean cleanups and conservation.'

'Widespread interest in this important issue, sparked in part by discover.film's release of The Beauty and the acclaimed Netflix release of Seaspiracy, makes this the right campaign at the right time,' added Bart Myers, CEO of campaign partner Causes.com. 'We're excited to mobilize our tens of millions of followers to participate in this grassroots campaign.'

The announcement comes on the heels of World Oceans Day, a day and cause aimed at collaborative conservation of the ocean across the planet. Its global network of youth and organizational leaders work in more than 140 countries to protect and restore the ocean and provide free and actionable resources.

The Clean Oceans campaign follows the success of WinTogether's inaugural charity sweepstakes in support of the Arbor Day Foundation. WinTogether's 'Time for Trees' campaign reached millions of people and funded the planting of tens of thousands of trees while awarding a Tesla Cybertruck to a campaign donor as the Grand Prize.

About WinTogether

WinTogether.org is a charitable sweepstakes platform centered around building the future of philanthropy. It is founded and operated by Lottery.com. WinTogether gamifies charitable giving to fundamentally change how causes engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its global platform, it offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, large cash prizes, and luxury prizes. WinTogether is aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and works with some of the largest nonprofits in the world to provide a new channel to raise awareness, raise funds, and reach new donors around the world. All donations are collected by the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501(c)(3), based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.wintogether.org.

About the Ocean Voyages Institute

Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1979 by a group of international sailors, educators, and conservationists with a mission of teaching maritime arts and sciences and preserving the world's oceans. OVI is dedicated to providing sail training opportunities to youth on a worldwide basis as well as providing access to the ocean world and educational programs. In 2009, Project Kaisei was launched to focus on major ocean clean-up and to raise awareness regarding the global problem of marine debris/ocean trash.

About Lottery.com





Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Trident and the Company published an investor presentation on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed business combination, which is publicly available on the SEC's website www.sec.gov and is also posted to Trident's and Lottery.com's respective websites or accessible here.



About Countable

Countable Corp, a seed-stage company based in San Francisco, CA, is the next-generation purpose-driven engagement platform with over 120 successful implementations for clients ranging from Starbucks, Uber, Patagonia, Twitch, and PG&E. Countable leverages the Causes.com audience, as a service offering, to empower enterprises to establish a vibrant community experience and turn engagement into meaningful, measurable, and scalable impact resulting in increased revenue, maximized retention, and continuous innovation. For more information, visit www.countable.com

