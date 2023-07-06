Re: Trident Brands Incorporated

We have read the statements under the Changes In Registrant's Certifying Accountant section of item 4.01 in the Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We agree with the statements pertaining to us.



MaloneBailey, LLP

www.malonebailey.com

Houston, Texas

