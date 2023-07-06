Trident Brands Incorporated is a branded consumer products and food ingredients company. The Company maintains a portfolio of branded consumer products in the functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor trademarks. The Company's products are focused on segments, including performance nutrition and brain health. The Company holds various banking facilities, and licenses associated with the manufacturing, importation and sale of natural health and nutrition products in Canada. The Company develops, markets, and sells a portfolio of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) supplements under the Brain Armor brand. Its subsidiaries include Brain Armor Inc. and Trident Brands Canada Ltd.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers