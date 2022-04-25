Trident Estates : 22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

Notice is given that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Trident Estates p.l.c. shall be convened remotely at 5.30p.m. on Friday, 24th June 2022.

Nominations for the election of Directors in terms of Article 98 of the Articles of Association are to be submitted to the Company Secretary as from Monday 25th April 2022, and not later than noon of Monday, 9th May 2022.

By order of the Board

Nadine Magro Company Secretary

25th April 2022

Trident Estates Plc

Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 4 - Level 2,

Mdina Road, Zone 2,

Co. Reg. No: C 27157

Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010, Malta

VAT Reg. No: MT 1598-4512

| e info@tridentestatesplc.com |w www.tridentestatesplc.com