Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Trident Estates plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   MT0001670109

TRIDENT ESTATES PLC

(TRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  04-19
1.280 EUR   -12.33%
04/19TRIDENT ESTATES : Change in Registered Office
PU
02/28TRIDENT ESTATES : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Approval of Interim Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trident Estates : 22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

Notice is given that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Trident Estates p.l.c. shall be convened remotely at 5.30p.m. on Friday, 24th June 2022.

Nominations for the election of Directors in terms of Article 98 of the Articles of Association are to be submitted to the Company Secretary as from Monday 25th April 2022, and not later than noon of Monday, 9th May 2022.

By order of the Board

Nadine Magro Company Secretary

25th April 2022

Trident Estates Plc

Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 4 - Level 2,

Mdina Road, Zone 2,

Co. Reg. No: C 27157

Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010, Malta

VAT Reg. No: MT 1598-4512

| e info@tridentestatesplc.com |w www.tridentestatesplc.com

Disclaimer

Trident Estates plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIDENT ESTATES PLC
04/19TRIDENT ESTATES : Change in Registered Office
PU
02/28TRIDENT ESTATES : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Approval of Interim Results
PU
2021Trident Estates plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Meeting to consider and approve interim results
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : 21st Annual General Meeting - Notice to Shareholders
PU
2021Trident Estates plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2021
CI
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : 21st AGM and nominations for the election of directors
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Information to the Market
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Consideration and approval of financial results and declaration or other..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,14 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net income 2021 0,55 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net Debt 2021 4,25 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,8 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 57,7x
EV / Sales 2021 58,1x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TRIDENT ESTATES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trident Estates plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Michael Farrugia Independent Non-Executive Director
Roderick E. D. Chalmers Independent Non-Executive Director
Marquis Marcus John Scicluna Marshall Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Borg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIDENT ESTATES PLC-16.88%58
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.06%27 385
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED18.77%15 218
KE HOLDINGS INC.-39.76%14 508
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.76%11 123
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-33.86%10 628