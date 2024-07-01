Trident Estates : 24th Annual General Meeting held - Resolutions Approved
July 01, 2024 at 04:39 am EDT
Share
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
Quote
With reference to the Company Announcement TRI71dated 27th June 2024, the Company confirms that the following resolutions were considered and approved by the shareholders, at the 24th Annual General Meeting on the 27th of June 2024 at Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara.
Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions
Financial Statements and Directors' and Auditors' Report
To approve the Annual Report of the Company comprising the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
Re-Appointmentof Auditors
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, CBD 5090, Malta as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to establish their remuneration.
Special Business - Ordinary Resolution
3. Remuneration Policy
To approve the Remuneration Policy of the Company as explained in Circular to Shareholders dated 4 June 2024.
Trident Estates Plc
Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 4 - Level 2,
Mdina Road, Zone 2,
Co. Reg. No: C 27157
Central Business District, Birkirkara
VAT Reg. No: MT 1598-4512
CBD 2010, Malta
| e info@tridentestatesplc.com | wwww.tridentestatesplc.com
Special Business - Advisory vote
4. Remuneration Report
To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 January 2024.
Unquote
Nadine Magro
Company Secretary
1st July 2024
Trident Estates Plc
Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 4 - Level 2,
Mdina Road, Zone 2,
Co. Reg. No: C 27157
Central Business District, Birkirkara
VAT Reg. No: MT 1598-4512
CBD 2010, Malta
| e info@tridentestatesplc.com | wwww.tridentestatesplc.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Trident Estates plc published this content on
01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 July 2024 08:39:54 UTC.
Trident Estates plc is a Malta-based property investment company. The Company owns and manages property for rental and investment purposes. The principal focus of the Company is to market and manage the Trident Park property whilst seeking to maximize the return on its other properties. Its investments and property include Trident Park, Trident House and Other properties. The Trident House property has investment properties, approximately 13,600 square meters, in terms of land size and also includes operations of Quintano Foods Limited and Food Chain Limited (Farsons Group companies). The Company has four subsidiaries: Trident Park Limited, Neptune Properties Limited, Mensija Catering Company Limited and Sliema Fort Company Limited. Trident Park Limited owns the Brewery Facade.