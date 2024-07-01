COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

With reference to the Company Announcement TRI71dated 27th June 2024, the Company confirms that the following resolutions were considered and approved by the shareholders, at the 24th Annual General Meeting on the 27th of June 2024 at Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara.

Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions

  1. Financial Statements and Directors' and Auditors' Report
    To approve the Annual Report of the Company comprising the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
  2. Re-Appointmentof Auditors

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, CBD 5090, Malta as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to establish their remuneration.

Special Business - Ordinary Resolution

3. Remuneration Policy

To approve the Remuneration Policy of the Company as explained in Circular to Shareholders dated 4 June 2024.

Special Business - Advisory vote

4. Remuneration Report

To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 January 2024.

Nadine Magro

Company Secretary

1st July 2024

