Trident Estates p.l.c. Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended 31 July 2023

Interim Directors' Report

Principal activities

The Group owns and manages property for rental and investment purposes. The primary focus of the Group at this time is the marketing, leasing and operation of the Trident Park project.

Trading performance

The Group recorded revenue of €1,779,000 for the 6 months ended 31 July 2023 (2022: €885,000), amounting to approximately double the revenue recorded in the same prior period. The increase was attributable to the growing occupancy levels at Trident Park.

With Trident Park now fully operational, the Group registered an increase in direct costs to €323,000 (2022: €187,000) as well as administrative costs amounting to €603,000 (2022: €360,000). Furthermore, in accordance with the relevant reporting standards, subsequent to the full commencement of the Trident Park operation the Group no longer capitalises its interest costs. Group finance costs for the period amounted to €748,000 which includes €90,000 relating to lease interest in accordance with IFRS 16 (2022: €94,000 relating exclusively to interest on leases). As anticipated in the 2022/2023 Annual Financial Report, the steep increase in the 3-month EURIBOR rate has significantly impacted the Group's finance costs.

The Group registered a pre-tax profit for the period of €137,000 (2022: €265,000) and a net profit of

€67,000 (2022: €151,000) after an income tax expense of €70,000 (2022: €114,000).

During the first half of the financial year, the Group drew down on available bank facilities to fund remaining capital works. As at the period end, total loan facilities amounted to €28.5 million, of which €27.5 million had been availed of as at that date.

Trident Park

Trident Park's operations are now in full swing with tenants increasingly occupying the space within the property and attracting visitors. The building's state-of-the art infrastructure and exceptional design have collectively contributed to an appealing environment that is conducive to business growth and employee retention. The increasing occupancy level has brought in more activity and social vibrance to the property especially in the public areas, realising the vision of a green office campus.

Central to the building's success has been the concerted effort made by management to attract and secure tenants across various sectors. Throughout the reporting period, management pursued tenancy agreements with prominent entities in order to secure a diverse, high quality tenant portfolio. Both the building's unique selling proposition as well as the Group's excellent reputation have attracted a cross section of prestigious tenants. As at the date of this report, lease agreements have been agreed relating to 80% of the available space at Trident Park with various contracted commencement dates. Accordingly, the prospects for a continuing increase in rental income over the second half of the year are favourable.

In contributing to the ongoing success of the building, Management is also endeavouring to optimise the operations of the building with a focus on maximising tenant satisfaction as well as the project's green credentials. This tenant-centric approach has greatly contributed to the attraction of other prospective tenants by word-of-mouth.

Other Properties

During the reporting period, for commercial reasons the tenants of two properties within the portfolio requested the early termination of their leases. Management has been successful in securing new

