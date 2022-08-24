Trident Estates : Meeting to consider and approve interim results

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Meeting to consider and approve interim results

The Board of Directors of Trident Estates p.l.c is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 22 September 2022 in order to consider and approve the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 July 2022.

By Order of the Board

Nadine Magro

Company Secretary

24 August 2022

