Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Trident Estates plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   MT0001670109

TRIDENT ESTATES PLC

(TRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
1.480 EUR    0.00%
07:38aTRIDENT ESTATES : Meeting to consider and approve interim results
PU
04/27TRIDENT ESTATES : Notice of Board Meeting to be held
PU
04/25TRIDENT ESTATES : 22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trident Estates : Meeting to consider and approve interim results

08/24/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Trident Estates p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Meeting to consider and approve interim results

The Board of Directors of Trident Estates p.l.c is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 22 September 2022 in order to consider and approve the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 July 2022.

Unquote

By Order of the Board

Nadine Magro

Company Secretary

24 August 2022

Trident Estates Plc

Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 4 - Level 2,

Mdina Road, Zone 2,

Co. Reg. No: C 27157

Central Business District, Birkirkara

VAT Reg. No: MT 1598-4512

CBD 2010, Malta

| e info@tridentestatesplc.com | w www.tridentestatesplc.com

Disclaimer

Trident Estates plc published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIDENT ESTATES PLC
07:38aTRIDENT ESTATES : Meeting to consider and approve interim results
PU
04/27TRIDENT ESTATES : Notice of Board Meeting to be held
PU
04/25TRIDENT ESTATES : 22nd Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Director..
PU
04/19TRIDENT ESTATES : Change in Registered Office
PU
04/01Trident Estates plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
02/28TRIDENT ESTATES : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Approval of Interim Results
PU
2021Trident Estates plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : Meeting to consider and approve interim results
PU
2021TRIDENT ESTATES : 21st Annual General Meeting - Notice to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,13 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net income 2022 0,06 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net Debt 2022 19,7 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 933x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 58,1x
EV / Sales 2022 69,6x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart TRIDENT ESTATES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trident Estates plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Xuereb Chief Executive Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Christopher Ciantar Chief Operations Officer
Michael Farrugia Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miceli Farrugia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIDENT ESTATES PLC-3.90%62
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.16%25 526
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.35%21 280
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED11.73%14 004
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.77%8 418
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.01%8 072