Trident Lifeline Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 86.43 million compared to INR 59.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 89.71 million compared to INR 59.81 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 14.03 million compared to INR 7.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.22 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.22 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago.

