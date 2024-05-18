Trident Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 16,822.6 million compared to INR 15,732.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17,004.5 million compared to INR 15,803.3 million a year ago.
Net income was INR 566.1 million compared to INR 1,297.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago.