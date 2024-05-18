May 18, 2024 at 08:39 am EDT

Trident Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 16,822.6 million compared to INR 15,732.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17,004.5 million compared to INR 15,803.3 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 566.1 million compared to INR 1,297.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago.