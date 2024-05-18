Trident Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 68,088.3 million compared to INR 63,322.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 68,665.9 million compared to INR 63,566.2 million a year ago.
Net income was INR 3,495.2 million compared to INR 4,407.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago.