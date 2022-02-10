Trident : Monthly Business Updates

TRIDENT/CS/2022

February 10, 2022

The Manager The Manager Listing Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange BSE Limited Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra (E) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code:- TRIDENT Scrip Code:- 521064

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the information related to production details of Company for the month of January 2022 :-

Division Unit of Measurement Quantity Home Textiles Division Metric Tons 3,876 Bath Linen Million Metres 3.2 Bed Linen Metric Tons 10,339 Yarn Paper & Chemicals Division Metric Tons 12,825 Paper Metric Tons 9,677 Chemicals

For Trident Limited

(Ramandeep Kaur)

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No.: F9160