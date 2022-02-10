Trident : Monthly Business Updates

TRIDENT/CS/2022
February 10, 2022
The Manager
The Manager
Listing Department
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange
BSE Limited
Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra (E)
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Scrip Code:- TRIDENT
Scrip Code:- 521064
Dear Sir/ Madam
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the information related to production details of Company for the month of January 2022 :-
Division
Unit of Measurement
Quantity
Home Textiles Division
|
Metric Tons
3,876
Bath Linen
Million Metres
3.2
Bed Linen
Metric Tons
10,339
Yarn
Paper & Chemicals Division
|
Metric Tons
12,825
Paper
Metric Tons
9,677
Chemicals
This is for your kind information & records please.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Trident Limited
(Ramandeep Kaur)
Company Secretary
ICSI Membership No.: F9160