    521064   INE064C01022

TRIDENT LIMITED

(521064)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/09
59.9 INR   -0.83%
01:20aTRIDENT : Monthly Business Updates
PU
01/21TRIDENT : Investor Presentation - Jan 2022
PU
01/20TRIDENT : Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2021
PU
Trident : Monthly Business Updates

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
TRIDENT/CS/2022

February 10, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange

BSE Limited

Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code:- TRIDENT

Scrip Code:- 521064

Dear Sir/ Madam

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the information related to production details of Company for the month of January 2022 :-

Division

Unit of Measurement

Quantity

Home Textiles Division

Metric Tons

3,876

Bath Linen

Million Metres

3.2

Bed Linen

Metric Tons

10,339

Yarn

Paper & Chemicals Division

Metric Tons

12,825

Paper

Metric Tons

9,677

Chemicals

This is for your kind information & records please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Trident Limited

(Ramandeep Kaur)

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No.: F9160

10/02/2022

TL/2022/020875

Disclaimer

Trident Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
