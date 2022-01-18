Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Trident Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    521064   INE064C01022

TRIDENT LIMITED

(521064)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trident : Registrar & Share Transfer Agent Update

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
TRIDENT/CS/2022

January 18, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code:- TRIDENT

Scrip Code:- 521064

Dear Sir/ Madam

Sub: Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company

In terms of the Regulation 30, 51 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today i.e. January 18, 2022, has approved the change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company from Alankit Assignments Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited.

The Company is in the process of executing necessary agreement with KFin Technologies Private Limited and completion of other formalities in order to ensure smooth transition from Alankit Assignments Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited. During this period of transition, Alankit Assignments Limited shall continue to act as Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company.

KFin Technologies Private Limited (KFintech) is the largest Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, servicing about 50% of the market capitalization of Sensex & Nifty listed Companies. KFintech has been awarded with ISO 27001:2000 certification by DNV, which sets the highest standards with respect to information security and management system. The Company intends to leverage the infrastructure and expertise of KFintech to provide better services to its Shareholders.

The Company has served the notice dated January 18, 2022 regarding termination of Memorandum of Understanding executed with M/s Alankit Assignments Limited for acting as RTA of the Company as per the aforesaid decision of the Board of Directors.

The effective date of KFin Technologies Private Limited acting as Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company shall be intimated in due course upon successful transition.

This is for your kind information & records please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Trident Limited

(Ramandeep Kaur)

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No.: F9160

18/01/2022

TL/2022/019598

Disclaimer

Trident Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
