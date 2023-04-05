Advanced search
    TRR   GB00BF7J2535

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

(TRR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:28 2023-04-05 am EDT
51.50 GBX    0.00%
12:10pTrident Royalties shares admitted to trading on OTCQX
AN
05:59aUK's Trident Royalties Starts Trading on OTCQX
MT
03/03Trident Royalties starts production at Thacker Pass lithium project
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trident Royalties shares admitted to trading on OTCQX

04/05/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
Trident Royalties PLC - Diversified mining royalty company - Says that its shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX market in the US and will begin trading at the market open on Wednesday under the ticker symbol "TDTRF".

Chief Executive Officer Adam Davidson says: "Trading on OTCQX opens Trident to a new pool of potential investors in the US...This is particularly timely given the recent developments at the Thacker Pass Lithium Project in Nevada, being a key asset within Trident's portfolio, as well as developments at Trident's North American gold offtake assets. The quotation supports our vision of Trident being the leading royalty company for global investors to obtain exposure to a diversified portfolio of mining commodities."

Current stock price: 52.00 pence

12 month change: up 3.0%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC
02/23Pittards profit warning; R&Q premiums rise
AN
02/23Trident Completes Sale of Gold Royalties to Franco-Nevada for $15.6 Million
MT
02/17Trident Royalties shares up on investment for Thacker Pass asset
AN
02/09Trident Royalties overcomes "final key hurdle" at Thacker Pass
AQ
02/08Trident Royalties says US court issued federal permit to Thacker Pass
AN
02/03TRADING UPDATES: Residential Secure sees rental rise; PetroTal NPV up
AN
02/01Trident Royalties Secures $650 Million Investment for Thacker Pass Development from Gen..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,31 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -64,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trident Royalties Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,64 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam F. Davidson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Norman Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Julien Bosche Vice President-Investments
Helen Pein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC3.00%187
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.68%156 833
RIO TINTO PLC-8.38%112 376
GLENCORE PLC-16.72%72 132
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)3.71%44 031
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.62%39 915
