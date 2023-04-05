Trident Royalties shares admitted to trading on OTCQX

Trident Royalties PLC - Diversified mining royalty company - Says that its shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX market in the US and will begin trading at the market open on Wednesday under the ticker symbol "TDTRF".

Chief Executive Officer Adam Davidson says: "Trading on OTCQX opens Trident to a new pool of potential investors in the US...This is particularly timely given the recent developments at the Thacker Pass Lithium Project in Nevada, being a key asset within Trident's portfolio, as well as developments at Trident's North American gold offtake assets. The quotation supports our vision of Trident being the leading royalty company for global investors to obtain exposure to a diversified portfolio of mining commodities."

Current stock price: 52.00 pence

12 month change: up 3.0%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

