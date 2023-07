Trident Texofab Limited is an India-based semi-composite textile manufacturing and trading company. Company is engaged in dealing in products for home furnishing, garments, suiting, shirting, technical textiles and fabrics. The Company manufactures various grades of gray fabrics and undertakes job work for weaving, digital printing and embroidery. The Company's products include curtains, cushion, shower curtain, table runner, tablecloths, suits, Kurtis, garment fabrics, satins, female casual wear, Indian ethnic and kids wear. The Company also manufactures different weaves, such as dobby, jacquards, textured fabrics, print fabrics, solids, digital print, value additions and stitching.