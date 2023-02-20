Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trifast plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   GB0008883927

TRIFAST PLC

(TRI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:34:33 2023-02-20 am EST
50.16 GBX   -45.48%
04:48aTrifast yearly outturn to fall short
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
04:34aTrifast CEO resigns as firm warns profit hit by Asian destocking
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trifast CEO resigns as firm warns profit hit by Asian destocking

02/20/2023 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Trifast PLC shares plummeted on Monday, as it warned annual profit would fall well below market expectations, and its chief executive made a shock departure.

Shares in Trifast were down 45% to 50.80 pence in London on Monday morning.

The Uckfield, England-based industrial fastenings firm warned that "significant" destocking from one of its Asian manufacturing customers has hurt its operating profit.

Since its half year results in November, the firm noted some volatility in demand patterns, due to macro-economic conditions.

As a result, it now expects adjusted pretax profit for the year to March 31 to be around GBP9.0 million. This is below current market expectations of GBP14.3 million by 37%, according to company-compiled consensus.

Underlying pretax profit in financial 2022 was GBP14.2 million at constant exchange rates, or GBP13.8 million at actual exchange rates.

In November, the firm said its focus for the second half was to improve its operating margin through pricing and cost saving actions.

"Whilst progress has been made in both areas, the benefits to operating profit (before the negative impact of FX), have been more than offset by the effects of the destocking in Asia," Trifast said on Monday.

More positively, however, the company recorded further growth in revenue, led by its European and North America businesses. It won another GBP10 million in contracts, bringing to year-to-date total to GBP22 million.

It expects annual revenue of GBP243 million, which is GBP1 million greater than market consensus. It would also be 11% ahead of GBP218.6 million the year before.

"Whilst the short-term shortfall in the group's performance is disappointing, given ongoing contract wins, pricing increases and the roll out of key initiatives, the board continues to believe in the medium-term potential of the Group and continuing to update shareholders on progress," Trifast commented.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Belton resigned on Saturday with immediate effect, after 23 years at the firm.

Non-executive director Scott Mac Meekin is taking up the role of interim CEO immediately.

Meekin will offer the "right balance between business continuity and change", said Non-Executive Chair Jonathan Shearman.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRIFAST PLC
04:48aTrifast yearly outturn to fall short
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
04:34aTrifast CEO resigns as firm warns profit hit by Asian destocking
AN
03:06aTrifast CEO Steps Down; Interim CEO Appointed
MT
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/03Trifast : New range of TENTE Castors now available!
PU
2022Transcript : Trifast plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
2022Trifast : TR Fastenings opens new facility in Hungary
PU
2022Trifast plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIFAST PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 242 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2023 9,36 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2023 33,4 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 123 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart TRIFAST PLC
Duration : Period :
Trifast plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIFAST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 92,00 GBX
Average target price 136,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Belton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darren Hayes-Powell Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Paul David Shearman Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Coddington Director-Group Information Technology
Dan Jack Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIFAST PLC26.72%148
ATLAS COPCO AB1.77%55 937
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 596
FANUC CORPORATION14.75%32 277
SANDVIK AB15.92%26 119
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.95%24 477