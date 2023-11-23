"Even now the necessary documents or steps have not been fully completed, we have the framework but some of the details are missing," underlined Andreas. "For instance, we are still missing default values; we do not know what the national competence authorities will be in each country of the EU; and we are also still missing the transitional registry."

Even with some details missing, the transition period of the regulation started on 1st October 2023 and will continue until the end of 2025. "The transition phase mainly contains reporting requirements and no financial obligations," mentioned Andreas. "It is also the phase for the European Commission to set-up all the authorities and collect the necessary data and look to optimise processes. It is not until the final implementation phase, which will start from 2026 onwards, that it will be necessary to purchase CBAM allowances and there will be potential costs involved. There will also be further registration obligations and the reporting requirements will be extended."

What are the obligations?

Andreas explained that every company that imports goods into the EU during Q4 of 2023 must submit a CBAM report to the European Commission no later than one month after the end of the quarter - January 2024. "Through the updates, the European Commission has confirmed that the 'importing declarant' can either be the importer who lodges a customs declaration; a person who is authorised to lodge a customs declaration; or it can be an indirect customs representative. This means a company does not necessarily have to submit the report itself, it can also be done by a customs declarant or a customs representative. However, the legal obligation to submit the CBAM report lies with the importer."

Reports will be submitted electronically after registration via the CBAM transitional register, which is not yet available, but will be interoperable with existing customs systems.

With it being a new process, and importers required to collect so much new data, Andreas was keen to underline how they could get additional time to fulfil these duties if required. "There are several options available, such as the declarant being able to amend a submitted CBAM report two months after the end of the relevant reporting quarter. This gives importers a little bit more time during the introductory phase if needed. Option two is a special clause that applies to the first two reports, which says the reports for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 can be corrected until 31st July 2024. The third option is, at the justified request of the reporting declarant, the competent authority must examine the application in question and, if necessary, allow the declarant to resubmit or correct the CBAM report within one year of the end of the relevant reporting quarter (Art. 9 (3) Impl Reg). This means that if you do not have all the necessary information, you can get some additional time to gather this data. However, I believe it is better to submit an incomplete report than to give no report at all."

Monitoring and sanctions

When it comes to the monitoring and sanctions, the monitoring is carried out by the European Commission, which informs the national authorities in the case of non-submission or deficiencies. The national authorities will then carry out an assessment within three months and, if necessary, initiate correction procedures.

Accord i ng to A r t icle 16 of t he Implementation Regulation, the national authorities may impose sanctions if the notifier fails to take necessary measures to comply with the obligation to submit a CBAM report, or where the report is inaccurate or incomplete and the necessary correction action is not taken after the rectification procedure has been implemented.

Andreas reported that the amount of the penalty will initially be between €10 and €50 per tonne of unreported emissions. The penalty might be even higher in cases where the report submission has been missed for more than six months or if incorrect reports have been submitted more than two times in a row and not corrected. "With the possibility of these penalties, importers should submit reports even if certain data is missing initially."

Reporting obligations

Next up, Andreas talked about the reporting obligations as part of the CBAM Implementation Regulation, especially Articles 3 and 7. "Each CBAM report should include a wide range of information, including quantity of goods imported in tonnes; types of goods as identified by the CN codes; country of origin; production routes used - defined in Section 3 of Annex II; information on specific parameters; specific embedded direct emissions of goods in CO2 per tonne; reporting requirements that have an effect on embedded emissions - as referred in Section 2 of Annex IV - for steel goods; the identification number of the specific steel mills - where known additional information for specific embedded indirect emissions (electricity) - if applicable; additional information on the methodological basis for determining emissions; and, if applicable, information on the CO2 price paid in the country of origin."

Andreas added: "The importer also needs to report the installation where the goods are produced. This is mandatory under CBAM and whilst it might prove difficult to find out this information from suppliers, it is needed along with an address and a location code, including geographical coordinates."

Division of tasks

Next up, Andreas gave a clear division of tasks when it comes to the CBAM report. "Firstly, for the determination of emissions, the main responsibility lies with the third country producer. It is clear the installation operators in third countries are responsible for the monitoring and reporting of emissions. This might be questionable from a legal point of view, as the EU cannot issue a regulation that is directly binding on companies in third countries, but the Commission wants the third country operators to collect data on emissions and then send a report as a third country manufacturer."

Andreas continued: " The main responsibility for the importer is to ensure the completeness of the import list and of the other relevant factors that are not emissions. When the documents were originally published in August a lot of importers would have spent time on the determination and calculations of emissions. However, I believe importers should not be too concerned with the details or determination of the emissions. It is clear from Article 3.1 of the Implementation Regulation that this is the main responsibility of the third country producer."

"A few other areas of the regulation that could help importers simplify the process include Article 4.3, which says that for the first three CBAM reports (until 31st July 2024) the declarant (importer) may use methods for determining emissions other than those specified in the EU regulation. These include default values set by the EU Commission, which have not been published yet but hopefully will be soon."

Another aspect of the regulation that could help fastener importers is Article 5.3, which says that up to 20% of the total embedded emissions associated with complex goods can be based on estimates provided by the plant operator. This is very important for fastener importers as the EU default values qualify as an estimate. "Producers of fasteners will be able to typically estimate the emissions of their own installations or use default values for the implementation phase of the regulation, which hopefully will make things easier," stated Andreas. "As already mentioned, the default values are not published yet, but I hope they will be published soon by the Commission. They will then apply regardless of the country of origin and are uniformly defined for screws for the four-digit level of the CN 7318 - covering direct and indirect emissions. This means there will be one default value for all fasteners."

Andreas went on to explain that whilst he expects these default values to be set at globally high-levels, it is not too much of a concern during the transition phase. "During the transition phase you do not have to pay or buy certificates, so there is no issue with using higher default values. However, once the implementation phase starts in 2026 the default values, if set at high-levels, will cause higher costs when calculating emission levels."

Adding complexity

Whilst Andreas agreed that some updates had helped simplify certain aspects, there was one part of the regulation that appears to be more complex than previously thought and that involves the indirect emissions that stem from the electricity consumed during the production process. "This must now be determined for steel products in the transition phase, which was not initially planned. Whilst these indirect emissions need to be reported during the transition phase, as things stand they do not need to be reported in the implementation phase, but this is not 100% confirmed, as it is still in discussion."

The calculation of indirect emissions, at least in the case of steel goods, is very complex according to Andreas. "In Annex III of the regulation there is a lot of hints and methods that have to be used. Aspects that need to be reported include manufacturing routes, production processes, as well as process boundaries for all relevant raw materials. However, I believe importers should not lose themselves in the detail too much, as this is not the main focus. If companies do want to do it then they can find some guidance in the document guidance for installation operators."

