Company announcement no. 26/ 2024



Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 May 2024





Trifork revises the financial guidance for 2024

Based on updated forecasts for the remaining part of 2024 from Trifork Group companies, Trifork revises the full-year 2024 guidance as follows:

Revenue is expected to be EURm 220-230 (previously EURm 230-240).

Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA is expected to be EURm 34-38 (previously EURm 38-42).

Group EBIT is expected to be EURm 17-21 (previously EURm 21.5-25.5).





The guidance revision is due to a persistently slow business environment with extended decision-making cycles amongst both private and public customers. Our expectation of increased activity from Danish public sector customers in 2024 – concerning opportunities relevant for Trifork – has not yet been realized in the first five months.

The new guidance does not assume any material change to market conditions in the remaining part of 2024.





For more information, please contact:

Investors

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 24 94

About Trifork

Trifork is a global pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

