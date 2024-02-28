12/2024・Correction: Trifork Holding AG – 2023 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023
February 28, 2024 at 02:13 pm EST
Trifork Holding AG Annual Financial Report
Correction: Trifork Group – 2023 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023
Company announcement no. 12 / 2024 Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 February 2024
Following the company announcement of the Annual Financial Report for 2023 (Company announcement no. 12/2024), which was published on 28 February 2024, please find attached the corrected Annual Financial Report for 2023 as PDF and ZIP file (p. 143, correction of page numbers reference in the Statutory auditor’s report for the separate financial statements of Trifork Holding AG).
For more information, please contact:
Investors Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Media Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press Relations pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork Trifork is a global NextGen IT group that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The group has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
