7/2023・Trifork Expands Executive Management and appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Company announcement no. 7 / 2023



Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 April 2023





Today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Morten Gram as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position, and a member of the Executive Management of Trifork Holding AG (”Trifork”) effective as of 1 May 2023.

The Executive Management will hereafter consist of CEO and Founder Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and CRO Morten Gram.

Morten is a proven leader that brings more than 20 years of global high growth and expansion-related experience from his time spent at start-ups and large established organizations. Prior to joining Trifork, Morten served as CRO at Humio, where he was instrumental in scaling Humio’s annual recurring revenue and obtaining over hundred plus new logo wins. Humio’s rapid growth resulted in the company’s acquisition by Crowdstrike where Morten served as VP of international sales for 2 years.

“As Trifork continues its growth journey, the Board has decided to further strengthen the organisation. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’m very happy to welcome Morten as CRO. With Mortens experience and drive, we believe he will be a valuable addition to the organisation” says Chair of the Board of Directors, Julie Galbo.

“With the changes we have seen in the economic environment we believe it’s the right time to strengthen our commercial focus even more. I am very pleased that we can welcome back Morten to the Trifork family. His experience with startups, the US market as well as his experience in selling business applications to large enterprises makes him a perfect fit to our already amazing team. I'm excited for the next phase of growth at Trifork with Morten leading our Go-to-Market strategy and execution”, Says CEO and founder of Trifork, Jørn Larsen.

Morten Gram will be responsible for all revenue generating activities and he will lead, coordinate and align activities across sales, channel and marketing. With the expansion of the management team, Trifork aims to accelerate our expansion on the US market, increase our revenue from scalable products and strengthen our go-to-market strategy within Smart Enterprise.

“I am excited to be back in Trifork. Trifork is a unique company that is dedicated to entrepreneurship and to make the world a better place through software. It’s a company with great people, strong partnerships with leading vendors in the industry and with great products and solutions. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to be part of this exciting journey that in many ways is still in the beginning.” Says Morten Gram.

For more information, please contact:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,100+ employees across 66 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 40 million views on YouTube as per end 2022.

