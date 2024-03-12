Trifork : 18/2024・Trifork Holding AG - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Published: 2024-03-12 19:51:00 CET
Trifork Holding AG
Managers' Transactions
18/2024・Trifork Holding AG - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement no. 18 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 12 March 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork") hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jørn Larsen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Trifork Holding AG
b)
LEI
8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
127.50
100,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Aggregated volume: 100,000
Price: DKK 127.50
e)
Date of the transaction
12 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue (OTC)
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT group that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The group has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
Trifork Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company. The Company is the parent company of Trifork Group which principal activities are divided into two segments: Trifork focuses on software development and operations of information technology (IT)-systems, including conferences and trainings and Trifork Labs focuses on investments in tech startup companies and are the Group's driver for research and development (R&D) innovation. Trifork Group delivers services across three distinct verticals (FinTech, Digital Health and Smart Building). Companies within the Group provide software solutions for electronic products like health journals and digital version of pregnancy record. Companies operate through 25 offices in USA and Europe.