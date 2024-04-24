Trifork Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company. The Company is the parent company of Trifork Group which principal activities are divided into two segments: Trifork focuses on software development and operations of information technology (IT)-systems, including conferences and trainings and Trifork Labs focuses on investments in tech startup companies and are the Group's driver for research and development (R&D) innovation. Trifork Group delivers services across three distinct verticals (FinTech, Digital Health and Smart Building). Companies within the Group provide software solutions for electronic products like health journals and digital version of pregnancy record. Companies operate through 25 offices in USA and Europe.