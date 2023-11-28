Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - leisure vehicles (92.3%): motor-homes (77.3% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 45,013 vehicles sold in 2021/22; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), caravans (8.4%; 15,008 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair), mobile-homes (3.7%; 4,578 units; R'sidences Trigano) and other (1.6%). The group also offers vehicle equipment (9%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services; - leisure equipment (7.7%): primarily trailers (163,971 trailers sold in 2021/22; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (30.9%), Germany (24.5%), the United Kingdom (10.2%), Benelux (9%), Italy (5.2%), Spain (5%), Northern Europe (6.6%) and other (8.6%).

Sector Recreational Products