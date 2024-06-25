TRIGANO : Oddo BHF reduces its target price for the share
June 25, 2024 at 04:18 am EDT
Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Trigano shares, with a price target reduced from €195 to €180.
The analyst reports that the Trigano group has published Q3 sales up 10.8% to €1146.2m (vs. Oddo BHF's estimate of €1105.1m, i.e. a difference of +3.7%).
'For the year as a whole, management has indicated that it expects good sales growth. As previously mentioned, our sales estimates point to an increase in business in 2024 of up to 10%, to ME3,846", comments the broker.
Incorporating a conservative scenario for 2024/25, Oddo BHF has lowered its EPS forecasts by 7.1%.
Valuation remains very low, reflecting uncertainties about growth in the coming year", concludes the analyst.
Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- leisure vehicles (94.5%): motor-homes (78.2% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 48,400 vehicles sold in 2022/23; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), caravans (7.9%; 14,300 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair), mobile-homes (3.6%; 4,500 units; Résidences Trigano) and other (1.8%). The group also offers vehicle equipment (8.5%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services;
- leisure equipment (5.5%): primarily trailers (112,100 trailers sold in 2022/23; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.6%), Germany (24%), the United Kingdom (10.7%), Italy (6.5%), Belgium (4.6%), Spain (4.2%), the Netherlands (3.6%), Sweden (3.1%), Switzerland (1.5%), Denmark (1.3%), Norway (1.1%) and other (6.8%).