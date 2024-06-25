TRIGANO : Oddo BHF reduces its target price for the share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Trigano shares, with a price target reduced from €195 to €180.



The analyst reports that the Trigano group has published Q3 sales up 10.8% to €1146.2m (vs. Oddo BHF's estimate of €1105.1m, i.e. a difference of +3.7%).



'For the year as a whole, management has indicated that it expects good sales growth. As previously mentioned, our sales estimates point to an increase in business in 2024 of up to 10%, to ME3,846", comments the broker.



Incorporating a conservative scenario for 2024/25, Oddo BHF has lowered its EPS forecasts by 7.1%.



Valuation remains very low, reflecting uncertainties about growth in the coming year", concludes the analyst.





