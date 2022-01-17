Trigg Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TMG

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Quoted Options
21,877,637
confirmed
TMG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
43,755,273
Ex date
20/1/2022
+Record date
21/1/2022
Offer closing date
9/2/2022
Issue date
16/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TRIGG MINING LTD.
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
168269752
1.3
ASX issuer code
TMG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
18/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue
(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
3
8
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
Fractions rounded down to the nearest
43,755,273
whole number or fractions disregarded
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07500
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their
entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
There are no limits on applications under the Shortfall Offer but note the scale back arrangements below.
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
The Underwriter (in consultation with the Directors) will allocate Shortfall Securities pursuant to the Shortfall Offer with a
view to:
(a) recognising the ongoing support of existing Shareholders of the Company;
(b) identifying new potential long-term or cornerstone investors; and
(c) ensuring an appropriate Shareholder base for the Company.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
use
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
Quoted Options
+Security type
Options
Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)
The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued
1
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be made?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes
For a given quantity of the new +securities issued
2
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
21,877,637
What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?
AUD 0.00000
Describe the limits on over-subscription
There are no limits on applications under the Shortfall Offer but note the scale back arrangements below.
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 9
