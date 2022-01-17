Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Trigg Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMG   AU0000046021

TRIGG MINING LIMITED

(TMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 06:12:33 pm
0.09 AUD   -14.29%
05:25pTRIGG MINING : Proposed issue of securities - TMG
PU
05:25pTRIGG MINING : Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
2021Trigg Mining Limited Appoints Maree Arnason as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trigg Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TMG

01/17/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TRIGG MINING LTD.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Quoted Options

21,877,637

confirmed

TMG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

43,755,273

Ex date

20/1/2022

+Record date

21/1/2022

Offer closing date

9/2/2022

Issue date

16/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

TRIGG MINING LTD.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

168269752

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue

(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

3

8

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

43,755,273

whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

There are no limits on applications under the Shortfall Offer but note the scale back arrangements below.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The Underwriter (in consultation with the Directors) will allocate Shortfall Securities pursuant to the Shortfall Offer with a

view to:

(a) recognising the ongoing support of existing Shareholders of the Company;

(b) identifying new potential long-term or cornerstone investors; and

(c) ensuring an appropriate Shareholder base for the Company.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

For

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

only

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Quoted Options

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

For personal

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

2

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

21,877,637

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

Describe the limits on over-subscription

There are no limits on applications under the Shortfall Offer but note the scale back arrangements below.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trigg Mining Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIGG MINING LIMITED
05:25pTRIGG MINING : Proposed issue of securities - TMG
PU
05:25pTRIGG MINING : Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
2021Trigg Mining Limited Appoints Maree Arnason as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
2021Trigg Mining Begins Seismic Survey at Lake Yeo Project
MT
2021Gravity Surveys Commence as Trigg Mining Limited Strengthens Sop Growth
CI
2021TRIGG MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TMG
PU
2021Trigg Mining Limited Announces Positive Scoping Study for Lake Throssell Sulphate of Po..
CI
202117,787,500 Ordinary Shares of Trigg Mining Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
20215,000,000 Options of Trigg Mining Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
2021Trigg Mining Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,46 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net cash 2021 4,08 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TRIGG MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trigg Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keren Jane Paterson CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Salina L. Michels Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Ralston Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Inwood Technical Manager
Anthony Chamberlain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIGG MINING LIMITED0.00%9
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.12.14%16 153
ICL GROUP LTD13.23%14 154
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO-0.46%9 840
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY1.61%8 998
UPL LIMITED10.49%8 495