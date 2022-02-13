Trigg Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TMG

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
TMGOC
OPTION EXPIRING 16-FEB-2024 DEFERRED
4,789,033
TMG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
9,578,067
Proposed +issue date
16/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TRIGG MINING LTD.
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
168269752
1.3
ASX issuer code
TMG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7A - Conditions
Part 7B - Issue details
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
9,578,067
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07500
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
use
TMGOC : OPTION EXPIRING 16-FEB-2024 DEFERRED
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
4,789,033
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
TMGOC options free-attaching on a 1-for-2 basis to each share subscribed for under the placement
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.000001
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that
class?
Yes
Pa t 7C - Timetable
For
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
16/2/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Part 7C - Timetable
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
9,578,067 TMG Shares
4,789,033 TMGOC Options
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer
use
under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to
participate
No
The placement is accommodating a portion of excess demand for the oversubscribed rights issue to shareholders
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246)
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
One TMGOC Option for every $1 raised under the Placement
Management fee of 1% of the total amount raised under the Placement
Placement fee of 5% of the total amount raised under the Placement
For
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Refer to section 7E.1B
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
