  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Trigg Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    TMG   AU0000046021

TRIGG MINING LIMITED

(TMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:56:55 pm
0.078 AUD   -6.02%
05:32pTRIGG MINING : Proposed issue of securities - TMG
PU
05:32pTRIGG MINING : Supplementary Prospectus
PU
02/11Trigg Mining Raises Nearly $3 Million to Advance Lake Throssell Sulfate of Potash Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trigg Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TMG

02/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TRIGG MINING LTD.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 14/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

TMGOC

OPTION EXPIRING 16-FEB-2024 DEFERRED

4,789,033

TMG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

9,578,067

Proposed +issue date

16/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

TRIGG MINING LTD.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

168269752

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue



Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?



or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

9,578,067

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash



Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class



Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

use

TMGOC : OPTION EXPIRING 16-FEB-2024 DEFERRED

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

4,789,033

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?



No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

TMGOC options free-attaching on a 1-for-2 basis to each share subscribed for under the placement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.000001

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

Yes

Pa t 7C - Timetable



7C.1 Proposed +issue date

16/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No



7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

9,578,067 TMG Shares

4,789,033 TMGOC Options

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer



under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to

participate

No

The placement is accommodating a portion of excess demand for the oversubscribed rights issue to shareholders

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?



7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246)

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

  1. One TMGOC Option for every $1 raised under the Placement
  2. Management fee of 1% of the total amount raised under the Placement
  3. Placement fee of 5% of the total amount raised under the Placement



7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Refer to section 7E.1B

Proposed issue of securities



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trigg Mining Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,46 M -2,48 M -2,48 M
Net cash 2021 4,08 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,10 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart TRIGG MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trigg Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keren Jane Paterson CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Salina L. Michels Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Ralston Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Inwood Technical Manager
Anthony Chamberlain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIGG MINING LIMITED-21.57%7
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.24.21%18 409
ICL GROUP LTD5.46%12 610
PJSC PHOSAGRO1.25%10 125
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-12.81%7 802
UPL LIMITED0.77%7 635