Trigg Mining : Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only TRIGG MINING LIMITED ACN 168 269 752 ENTITLEMENT ISSUE PROSPECTUS For a pro-rata renounceable entitlement issue of three (3) new Shares for every eight (8) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.075 per Share together with one (1) free New Option for every two (2) new Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $3,281,645 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Offer). This Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246) (Underwriter). Refer to Section 6.4.1 for details regarding the terms of the underwriting. IMPORTANT NOTICE This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative. Details of actions Eligible Shareholders can take, including how to accept the Offer, are set out in Section 2.2 of this Prospectus. I M PORTA NT NOTI C E For personal use only This Prospectus is dated 18 January 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No Securities may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus. It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative. Applications for Securities offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be made by an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form or Shortfall Application Form. This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus and is only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of securities on a company and the rights attaching to the securities. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company. Representations contained in this Prospectus are made taking into account that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters are publicly available information or may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom prospective investors may consult. No Investment Advice The information contained in this Prospectus is not financial product advice or investment advice and does not take into account your financial or investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including financial or taxation issues). You should seek professional advice from your accountant, financial adviser, stockbroker, lawyer or other professional adviser before deciding to subscribe for Securities under this Prospectus to determine whether it meets your objectives, financial situation and needs. Forward-looking statements This Prospectus contains forward- looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the Company's management. The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Prospectus, except where required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in Section 5. Overseas shareholders This Offer does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or to issue this Prospectus. It is not practicable for the Company to comply with the securities laws of overseas jurisdictions having regard to the number of overseas Shareholders, the number and value of Shares these Shareholders would be offered and the cost of complying with regulatory requirements in each relevant jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Offer is not being extended and Securities will not be issued to Shareholders with a registered address which is outside Australia or New Zealand. For further information on overseas Shareholders please refer to Section 2.9. Continuous disclosure obligations The Company is a "disclosing entity" (as defined in section 111AC of the Corporations Act) for the purposes of section 713 of the Corporations Act and, as such, is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. Specifically, like all listed companies, the Company is required to continuously disclose any information it has to the market which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or the value of the Securities. This Prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with the publicly available information in relation to the Company which has been notified to ASX and does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial public offering of securities in an entity that is not already listed on a stock exchange. Investors should therefore have regard to the other publicly available information in relation to the Company before making a decision whether or not to invest. Having taken such precautions and having made such enquires as are reasonable, the Company believes that it has complied with the general and specific requirements of ASX as applicable from time to time throughout the three months before the issue of this Prospectus which required the Company to notify ASX of information about specified events or matters as they arise for the purpose of ASX making that information available to the stock market conducted by ASX.Please refer to Section 6.2 for further details. 1 For personal use only Target Market Determination contain such a broad range of application, service your needs as a In accordance with the design and potential outcomes and possibilities Shareholder and to facilitate that it is not possible to prepare a distribution payments and distribution obligations under the reliable best estimate forecast or corporate communications to you Corporations Act, the Company has projection. as a Shareholder. determined the target market for Clearing House Electronic the offer of New Options issued The information may also be used under this Prospectus. The Sub-Register System (CHESS) and from time to time and disclosed to Company and the Lead Manager Issuer Sponsorship persons inspecting the register, will only distribute this Prospectus to The Company will apply to including bidders for your securities those investors who fall within the in the context of takeovers, participate in CHESS, for those target market determination (TMD) regulatory bodies including the investors who have, or wish to have, as set out on the Company's Australian Taxation Office, a sponsoring stockbroker. Investors website (www.triggmining.com.au). authorised securities brokers, print who do not wish to participate By making an application under the service providers, mail houses and through CHESS will be issuer Offer, you warrant that you have the share registry. sponsored by the Company. read and understood the TMD and You can access, correct and that you fall within the target market Electronic sub-registers mean that update the personal information set out in the TMD. the Company will not be issuing that we hold about you. If you wish Electronic Prospectus certificates to investors. Instead, to do so, please contact the share investors will be provided with A copy of this Prospectus can be registry at the relevant contact statements (similar to a bank number set out in this Prospectus. downloaded from the website of account statement) that set out the the Company at number of Securities issued to them Collection, maintenance and www.triggmining.com.au. If you are under this Prospectus. The notice disclosure of certain personal accessing the electronic version of will also advise holders of their information is governed by this Prospectus for the purpose of Holder Identification Number or legislation including the Privacy making an investment in the Security Holder Reference Number Act 1988 (as amended), the Company, you must be an and explain, for future reference, Corporations Act and certain rules Australian or New Zealand resident the sale and purchase procedures such as the ASX Settlement and must only access this under CHESS and issuer sponsorship. Operating Rules. You should note Prospectus from within Australia or Electronic sub-registers also mean that if you do not provide the New Zealand. information required on the ownership of securities can be The Corporations Act prohibits any application for Securities, the transferred without having to rely Company may not be able to person passing onto another person upon paper documentation. accept or process your application. an Application Form unless it is Further monthly statements will be Enquiries attached to a hard copy of this provided to holders if there have Prospectus or it accompanies the been any changes in their security If you are in any doubt as to how to complete and unaltered version of holding in the Company during the deal with any of the matters raised this Prospectus. You may obtain a preceding month. in this Prospectus, you should consult hard copy of this Prospectus free of Photographs and Diagrams with your broker or legal, financial or charge by contacting the other professional adviser without Company by phone on Photographs used in this Prospectus delay. Should you have any +61 8 6114 5685 during office hours which do not have descriptions are questions about the Offers or how to or by emailing the Company at for illustration only and should not accept the Offer please contact info@triggmining.com.au. be interpreted to mean that any the Company Secretary by email at person shown endorses the The Company reserves the right not info@triggmining.com.au. Prospectus or its contents or that the to accept an Application Form from assets shown in them are owned by a person if it has reason to believe the Company. Diagrams used in this that when that person was given Prospectus are illustrative only and access to the electronic Application may not be drawn to scale. Form, it was not provided together with the electronic Prospectus and Definitions and Time any relevant supplementary or Unless the contrary intention replacement prospectus or any of those documents were incomplete appears or the context otherwise or altered. requires, words and phrases Company Website contained in this Prospectus have the same meaning and No documents or other information interpretation as given in the Corporations Act and capitalised available on the Company's terms have the meaning given in website is incorporated into this the Glossary in Section 7. Prospectus by reference. Financial forecasts All references to time in this Prospectus are references to The Directors have considered the Australian Western Standard Time. matters set out in ASIC Regulatory Privacy statement Guide 170 and believe that they do not have a reasonable basis to If you complete an Application forecast future earnings on the basis Form, you will be providing personal that the operations of the Company information to the Company. The are inherently uncertain. Company collects, holds and will Accordingly, any forecast or use that information to assess your projection information would 2 For personal use only CO RP O R A T E DIRECTORY Directors Share Registry* Keren Paterson (Managing Director and Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd CEO) Level 11 Michael Ralston (Non-Executive Chairman) 172 St Georges Terrace William Bent (Non-Executive Director) PERTH WA 6000 Rodney Baxter (Non-Executive Director) Maree Arnason (Non-Executive Director) Telephone: 1300 850 505 (within Australia) Company Secretary Telephone: +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) Salina Michels Website: www.computershare.com/au Registered Office and Principal Place of Legal advisers Business Steinepreis Paganin Level 1, Office E Lawyers and Consultants 1139 Hay Street Level 4, The Read Buildings WEST PERTH WA 6005 16 Milligan Street Telephone: +61 8 6114 5685 PERTH WA 6000 Lead Manager and Underwriter Email: info@triggmining.com.au Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246) Website: www.triggmining.com.au Auditor* Level 8 99 St Georges Terrace BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd PERTH WA 6000 Level 9 Mia Yellagonga Tower 2 5 Spring Street PERTH WA 6000 *This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and has not consented to being named in this Prospectus. 3 For personal use only TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. KEY OFFER INFORMATION............................................................................................ 5 2. DETAILS OF THE OFFER................................................................................................ 13 3. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER......................................................................... 21 4. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES ................................................. 25 5. RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................ 30 6. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ...................................................................................... 41 7. 