Trigg Mining : Supplementary Prospectus

TRIGG MINING LTD

ACN 168 269 752

SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) intended to be read with the prospectus dated 18 January 2022 (Prospectus) issued by Trigg Mining Limited (ACN 168 269 752) (Company).

This Supplementary Prospectus is dated 14 February 2022 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Supplementary Prospectus.

This Supplementary Prospectus should be read together with the Prospectus. Other than as set out below, all details in relation to the Prospectus remain unchanged. Terms and abbreviations defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning in this Supplementary Prospectus. If there is a conflict between the Prospectus and this Supplementary Prospectus, this Supplementary Prospectus will prevail.

This Supplementary Prospectus will be issued with the Prospectus in hard copy or as an electronic copy and may be accessed on the Company's website at www.triggmining.com.au.

This is an important document and should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand it, you should consult your professional advisers without delay.

The Directors believe that the changes in this Supplementary Prospectus are not materially adverse from the point of view of an investor. Accordingly, no action needs to be taken if you have already subscribed for new Shares under the Prospectus.

BACKGROUND

By this Supplementary Prospectus, the Company makes the amendments to the Prospectus as set out in sections 2 and 3 by making an additional offer under the Prospectus of up to 9,578,067 new Shares at an issue price of $0.075 per Share to raise up to $718,355 together with one (1) free New Option for every two (2) new Shares subscribed for and issued ( Additional Offer ). The Additional Offer is being made due to the significant number of applications and interest received for the Shortfall Offer.

The amendments to the Prospectus outlined in sections 2 and 3 below should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus. AMENDMENTS TO THE PROSPECTUS

2.1 General

The Company has resolved to seek to raise up to an additional $718,355 by way of an offer of new Shares (at the same price) and New Options (on the same ratio) as those securities offered under the Prospectus.

The Additional Offer is being made pursuant to this Supplementary Prospectus to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of the Shares and New Options to be issued under the Additional Offer.