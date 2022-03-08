Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Trigold Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3709   TW0003709002

TRIGOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3709)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Trigold : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Trigold Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:33:57
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited current ratio,
quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Cause of occurrence:
In compliance with the notification No.1070201129
announced by Taipei Exchange on August 30, 2018
3.Financial information date:2022/02/28
4.Unaudited Current ratio:151.11%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:90.83%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.41%
7.Countermeasures:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Trigold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
