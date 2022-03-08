Trigold : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Cause of occurrence: In compliance with the notification No.1070201129 announced by Taipei Exchange on August 30, 2018 3.Financial information date:2022/02/28 4.Unaudited Current ratio:151.11% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:90.83% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.41% 7.Countermeasures:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A