Trigold : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: Trigold Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:33:57
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited current ratio,
quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Cause of occurrence:
In compliance with the notification No.1070201129
announced by Taipei Exchange on August 30, 2018
3.Financial information date:2022/02/28
4.Unaudited Current ratio:151.11%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:90.83%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.41%
7.Countermeasures:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Trigold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.