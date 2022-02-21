Trigold : On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:WPG China Inc. (2)Relationship with lender: WPG China Inc. and WPG C&C Shanghai CO., LTD. are 100% owned subsidiary of WPG Holdings Limited (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD) NT$483,269 thousand (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD) NT$0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD) NT$87,340 thousand (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: NO (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NT$87,340 thousand (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):To fulfill operational needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:None (2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD): NT$1,652,678 thousand (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): NT$1,293,790 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest: In accordance with the contract 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition:In accordance with the contract (2)Date:In accordance with the contract 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NT$768,661 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:39.71% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:Subsidiary's own funds 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None