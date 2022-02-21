Log in
    3709   TW0003709002

TRIGOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3709)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Trigold : On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Trigold Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 16:01:42
Subject 
 On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan
pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:WPG China Inc.
(2)Relationship with lender:
WPG China Inc. and WPG C&C Shanghai CO., LTD. are 100% owned
subsidiary of WPG Holdings Limited
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)
NT$483,269 thousand
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)
NT$0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD)
NT$87,340 thousand
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving
limit for the same recipient that the chairman is
authorized by the board of directors to allocate:
NO
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the
date of occurrence:
NT$87,340 thousand
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):To fulfill operational
needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:None
(2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):
NT$1,652,678 thousand
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):
NT$1,293,790 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:
In accordance with the contract
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:In accordance with the contract
(2)Date:In accordance with the contract
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):
NT$768,661 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:39.71%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Subsidiary's own funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Trigold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
